O’Keeffe takes top spot by just one vote David Lee

IT was a close call at the election of Greater Shepparton City Council’s mayor during last week’s special council meeting, but the votes fell the way of Cr Kim O’Keeffe with five councillors swinging their vote her way, and the remaining four votes going to outgoing mayor, Cr Dinny Adem.

Joining Cr O’Keeffe in the top spots on council will be Cr Seema Abdullah, who was elected deputy mayor.

Having been in the role of deputy mayor for the last term, Cr O’Keeffe told The Adviser she is looking forward to working closely with councillors, the community and members of parliament to achieve better outcomes for Greater Shepparton.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “I am very honoured to have been elected as the mayor for Greater Shepparton for the next 12 months.

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their support in electing me as mayor, and also for their support the past 12 months in my role as deputy mayor.

“Over the coming 12 months, I plan on focusing on the council’s Ask of Government, and will be looking to strengthen the tendering process and look at how the timelines of projects are affecting the community with an aim to provide better outcomes.

“I will be listening and focusing on what is happening in our community and how we as a council can learn from it.

“There are many topics to continue to focus on such as continuing to lobby hard for better rail services, educational outcomes and further development for GV Health.

“We’re in an exciting time with a new council and new mayor. There are some great opportunities for us looking to the future.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank former mayor Cr Dinny Adem for the effort and dedication he has shown in the mayoral role for the past two years. He has been a great mentor and I would like to acknowledge the results we have achieved as a council during his term.”

Deputy Mayor, Seema Abdullah said, “I am very pleased and thankful to my fellow councillors for their support and faith in me.

“As a councillor, carrying out my councillor duties are of most importance and I will continue doing them to the best of my ability.

“Being elected as deputy mayor will mean that I will continue doing my role with the same enthusiasm but taking on the additional role of providing back-up support to the mayor.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”