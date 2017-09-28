Old Dookie Road now open David Lee

OLD Dookie Road is now open again for two way traffic with line marking also being completed last week.

Works began in April this year and were completed ahead of the expected finish date of the end of this month.

Council was successful in securing Regional Infrastructure Funding to upgrade Old Dookie Road between Mitchell Street and Doyles Road, awarding Mawson Constructions the $1.34M contract. Mason’s carried out works to reconstruct and widen the section of road between Mitchell Street and Doyles Road.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “Residents of Greater Shepparton and commercial businesses can take advantage of the new road connecting the east Shepparton industrial zone to the Shepparton Alternate Route.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the works. We can all now enjoy a safer road for commuters and trucks can access industrial properties within the area.

“The works will provide improved traffic flow, allowing for future growth in traffic volume and assist in reducing the number of heavy vehicles travelling through central Shepparton,” Cr Adem said.