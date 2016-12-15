Old post office could be resurrected David Lee

PRIOR to 1973, the old Shepparton Post Office stood dominating the skyline in Shepparton and excitement is beginning to build, after the announcement that it may once again become a feature of the city, with plans well on the way to see it resurrected.

Lost Shepparton Shop founder, Geoff Allemand said, “It is still a little way off from happening as we need to raise quite a lot of funds, obtain materials, furniture items and more, but, there is a great opportunity to make it happen.

“We found the original plans to the post office, which will allow us to re-build it the way it was.

“We’d like to rebuild it to as close to the original size as possible, but it will be scaled down slightly.

“The footprint we have available behind the Shepparton Heritage Museum would allow us to build a sizeable and impressive building and we plan on using as many of the original parts of the old post office as possible.

“I always thought we could possibly rebuild it and it wasn’t until real estate agent, Barry Jones and some of his friends discussed putting forward funding toward it and came to me, it helped spark the project’s potential for moving forward.

“If this goes ahead, we will be able to create a timeline of items that tells the story of Shepparton. We’d also like to recreate aspects of the old post office. The long counter was said to be pretty spectacular and we’d install a telephone exchange. There will be an audio-visual auditorium in the building and we are currently looking into possibilities of people being able to climb the inside of the clock tower.

“We have the ok from the Shepparton Heritage Centre Committee to rebuild it on-site and we presented the idea to council last week, where we had a very positive response.

“We are now awaiting confirmation from council to go ahead with a launch of the project.”