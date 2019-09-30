On top of the world

Whether you’re retired, a family, or just want to see the countryside, Donway Caravans have you sorted. Donway Caravans are designed here in Shepparton and contain features that you won’t find in many other caravans in Australia, such as aluminium frames and hot dip galvanised chassis; both ensuring you don’t have to worry about water damage. They also feature 80 inch ceiling height and single piece composite roofs that are strong enough to stand on.

Donway Caravans founder, Peter Don said, “The team had a lot of fun at the Shepparton Outdoor Expo and even secured several sales. It was exciting and humbling to see so much support from our Goulburn Valley locals.”

Donway Caravans co-founder, Keelan Don continued, “This is only the beginning. We’re excited to see what lies ahead for Donway’ and hope the Goulburn Valley will follow and continue to support us along the way.”

Donway’ will also be attending the Elmore Field Days in October, so head down and say hello to the team. Alternatively, you can check out Donway Caravans’ sleek and comfortable caravans at PJ’s 4×4, 7851 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla or phone (03) 9052 4652. And remember, the only way is the Donway!