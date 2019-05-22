One of Australia’s most exciting media personalities in Shepparton

ONE of Australia’s top journalists and television presenters, Jan Fran is coming to Shepparton to impart some of her knowledge at the upcoming Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee event.

Jan currently hosts The Feed on SBS Viceland and guest-hosts The Project on Network Ten. She is also the host of the podcasts, Sexism and the City and The Few Who Do.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry head of events committee, Damien (Will) Willoughby said, “The moons have aligned with chamber and council, in the women’s charter advisory, to help bring somebody with this level of calibre to Shepparton and we doubt we will see anybody like this in the Goulburn Valley any time again soon.

“With ticket numbers limited, Jan Fran fans have been snapping the tickets up but this is a great chance for the broader community to get involved even if they are not aware of her work. Don’t leave it to the last minute as we are restricted in the number of seats.”

The event will run on Tuesday, June 4 from 6pm to 9pm at The Carrington, 505 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. Finger food is included and drinks are at bar prices.

Jan (Jeanette) Fran appears by arrangement with Claxton Speakers International. Tickets are $40 and are strictly limited and available online via the ‘Jan Fran – Sexism In The City in Shepparton’ Facebook event and sheppartonchamber.com.au or at http://bit.ly/SCCIJanFranWCAAAC