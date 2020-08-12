One week down, five to go: Students settle into remote learning

LOOKING out for students’ academic and mental wellbeing will be the primary concern for teachers as the region looks ahead to five more weeks of remote school learning, according to Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s John Sciacca.

Mr Sciacca, principal of the school’s McGuire Campus, said the return to remote learning was far from ideal, but said the school was better placed this time around compared to lockdown number one.

“We learnt so much from term two, everyone did a great job the first time around,” he said.

“It was an incredibly weird experience, but as humans we adapt and change but we work together and solve problems.”

The campus, normally home to more than 500 students from years seven to 12, has been reduced to about 30 students attending school in person, whose parents are essential workers who cannot reasonably facilitate home learning.

With assistance from the Department of Education, hundreds of laptops have been handed out to students, along with 4G Wi-Fi dongles to students who need them.

Mr Sciacca said teachers were affected by the changes, too.

“We’re in a profession where you’re surrounded by people, and that’s what we signed up for, but at the same time our teachers have been able to adapt to the circumstances well,” he said.

With the normal immersive social lives of secondary students evaporating almost overnight, the changes risk leaving many with a sense of isolation and loneliness.

Mr Sciacca said keeping an eye on students’ wellbeing would be a priority.

“You can’t pick the ones who need support and the ones who don’t,” he said.

“Some students are quite resilient and they can adapt and change and see the good in things, but some students require added support.”

Mr Sciacca’s advice to students and parents was simple: reach out if you need support.

“We’re in this together, and we’re doing the best we can,” he said.

“The assurance is we’re here and we’re working through this together.”

The lockdown period is due to end on September 16, with term three finishing on September 18.