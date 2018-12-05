Ongoing voting as politicians await polls

VOTE counting continues for the Shepparton district and the state, with local Independent MP Suzanna Sheed still looking set to retain her local seat.

Currently, as we go to press, 89.6 percent of the total vote has been counted. Suzanna Sheed holds 15,853 first preference votes at 38.4 percent, ahead of Liberal candidate Cheryl Hammer with 10,963 first preference votes at 26.6 percent.

Peter Schwarz of The National Party showed a 22.8 percent swing against his candidacy, coming in third with 5,378 preference votes and Bill Heath of Labor crept in close fourth, with 4,769 votes at 11.6 percent.

For the two candidate preferred vote, Suzanna Sheed currently holds 22,832 votes ahead of Cheryl Hammer who currently holds 18,444 votes.

The Victorian Electoral Commission will make an official announcement in the forthcoming weeks.