Online services at GMCU

THE break from work is a great time to catch up on some of the online services available from GMCU.

GMCU’s general manager René Deen explained some of the online services;

“Members can use their internet banking login to manage their relationship with us. It could include updating their contact details so we can keep in touch, but they can also register to receive eStatements or to receive ‘alerts’ on their banking.

“eStatements are a safe and environmentally friendly way to receive statements. You are also guaranteed to receive your statement days faster than through the mail. Alerts are a subscription message service where you can receive a text or email when an event happens, like receiving a deposit or if your balance is below a threshold. Members can also take the time to apply for a credit card or Health Insurance on our web page, or insure their home and car.”

At this time of year GMCU are running community messages about road safety on local radio and television. René said “We are passionate about looking after locals especially over holiday breaks and have been running road safety campaigns with Southern Cross Austereo and The Adviser for many years. We wish all our members and the communities we operate in a very happy and safe festive season.”

GMCU has branches throughout central Victoria, each with experienced lenders who can help you with your banking needs, including branches in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kyabram, Benalla, Echuca, Numurkah, Euroa, Seymour and Kilmore. GMCU can be contacted in Shepparton on 5821 9033 or at www.gmcu.com.au