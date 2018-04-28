Only five days to win your share David Lee

THE countdown is on to see who the major prize draw winner of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 Shepparton shopping spree as part of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway, and with the final draw on April 30, locals are being encouraged to get out and shop for your chance to win.

Congratulations to all of last week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and remember, from now until the end of the promotion, you have double the chances to win by filling out two entry forms. Good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser. *For a full list of participating businesses, see page 28 of this edition.