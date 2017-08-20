Only four weeks left to nominate David Lee

SEVEN businesses from across the region have each received a nomination for the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, and with just four weeks left before the winners of each category are announced the community is being encouraged to get their nominations in.

Waterwheel Tyre Centre received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Trade Services category, Barbeques Galore Shepparton received a nomination Customer Service of the Year – Retail Services category, Choice Group received a nomination under the Business Award – Professional Services category, Printworks Print & Copy Solutions received a nomination under the Business Award – Trade Services category, Shepparton Motor Museum & Collectibles received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year category, Bonnett’s Electrical apprentice electrician, Tyler Siekman received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category and Kreskas Bros Transport received a nomination under the GV Healthy Workplace category.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.