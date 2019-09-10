Only two weeks left to cast your Business Awards nominations

1 of 8

WEEK fourteen nominations for the 2019 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards have been received and eight businesses have been named as being outstanding in their nominated category.

Link Building Systems’ apprentice carpenter, Keith Doxey has been nominated for the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category; Place Accommodation has received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year/Tourist Accommodation category; 24 and More Fitness owner, Anne Maclean has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year category; Mes Amours has received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category; Greg Pearson Building has received a nomination under the GV Healthy Workplace category; Strudwick Plastering has been nominated for the Customer Service of the Year – Trade category; Tallis Wine has been nominated for the Visitor Experience of the Year/Tourism Attractions and Festivals category; and Thornebridge has received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year/Tourist Accommodation category.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, with nominations for the business awards closing on Friday, September 13.

The community will have until this time to nominate the region’s businesses under 13 categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year (which incorporates three sub-categories – Tourism Hospitality, Accommodation and Attractions and Festivals), Customer Service Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Services, Retail Services and Trade Services), Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year, the Business Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Service of the Year, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year), and of course, the illustrious Hall of Fame Award.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.