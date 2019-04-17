Open-flued gas heater safety audit

TO highlight and identify the life-safety risks posed by poorly installed open-flued gas heaters leaking carbon monoxide, the Victorian Building Authority (VBA) has launched its 2019 awareness and testing campaign.

The campaign, which commenced in March, will see 150 newly installed gas heaters in Victorian homes tested over three months. The results of this campaign will inform whether plumbers need further education and training on installing and commissioning gas heaters.

In Victoria over the past decade there have been several deaths from CO poisoning.

As part of its 2019 campaign, the VBA Plumbing Audit Program is inspecting newly-installed gas heaters across the state, checking for correct installation and CO leakage. The three-month audit program follows last year’s state-wide education and testing program of appropriately registered and licensed plumbers to ensure they have the skills and awareness of issues that can arise from incorrectly installed or poorly maintained gas heaters.