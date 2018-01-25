Open Pandora’s Box to discover delicious delights David Lee

EVERYBODY would agree that nothing beats homemade, especially when it comes to food, and if you are after a mouth-watering pie, cake, sausage roll, doughnut, frozen yoghurt or the most delectable ice-cream you will ever taste, then you need to drop into the newly opened Pandora’s Kitchen Ice Creamery Bakery Cafe.

You can tell that chef/chef pâtissier, Ian Leslie has a passion for what he does, and with almost 50 years experience as a qualified chef under his chef’s hat, and a family history steeped in cooking, his foods are a must try.

Ian said, “Cooking is in my blood. I started when I was 15 years old and have trained under European style chefs.

“My grandfather actually started baking in Shepparton in the late 1890s and his bakery survived through two world wars and the great depression. My father was also a chef, my uncle was the manager at Kraft and another family member opened the first liquorice factory in Melbourne.

“I do it all for the satisfaction that people get when they enjoy what I create.”

Business owner/chef glacier, Brandon Haughton has had many years working in the retail sector and so understands the wants and needs of a customer, and he even has a special skill up his sleeve, he makes ice-cream that will satisfy even on a cold day.

Brandon said, “Everything we make in-store from scratch and from locally sourced ingredients where we can, so you know it’s going to be good.

“We have a great range from pies, cakes and other pastry items to four flavours of self service frozen yoghurt and rotating flavours of ice-cream. At the moment we have nine flavours including vanilla, old gold chocolate, coconut and Nutella, strawberry shortcake, bubble gum, lemon gelato and strawberry flavour which is made using strawberries from Belstack Strawberry Farm.

“To complement the frozen yoghurt we also have a condiment area where you can add an assortment of sweets, which was inspired by trips to yoghurt bars in Melbourne that my daughter and I take quite frequently.”

Drop into Pandora’s Kitchen Ice Creamery Bakery Cafe, Shop 10/310-318 High Street, Shepparton (inside the Safeway Plaza). You won’t regret it.