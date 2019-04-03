Organisation taking skin care seriously

HUNDREDS of employees at Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) are currently taking advantage of skin cancer checks, as part of the organisation’s health and safety initiative.

Last year, almost 400 staff underwent the checks with about one in five having serious skin damage and one on 10 referred for further tests.

GMW general manager, Alan Arthur said, “This is the second year we have offered the checks to all of our staff.

“It has been really well received.

“We feel that it is not only for the benefit of our staff but when you invest in health and wellbeing it pays for itself many times over.

“Many of our staff routinely work outdoors to maintain gates, meters and other infrastructure at our water storages and along thousands of kilometres of irrigation channels.

“We travel to about nine of our different locations around the region.

“We also want to get the message out to other regional businesses, to either learn about what we do or partner with us and we are happy to share what we have learned.”

Lead dermatologist, Dr Peter Berger said, “Currently, two of every three Australians can expect to be diagnosed with skin cancer by age 70, which a staggering statistic. In fact, more people die of melanoma than on our roads.

“I was absolutely amazed at how many people are prepared to have their skin checked.

“This is a very good program being undertaken by Goulburn-Murray Water.”