Our farmers are doing it tough

As we continue to experience one of the worst droughts in history, local farmers and families are being affected in so many ways.

Ensuring the well-being of farmers during these hard times is of paramount importance. The local community in Rushworth are doing their bit to show a hand of support, with the Waranga Medical Centre hosting a Farmers Wellness Day this Friday, July 26.

The event intends to provide farmers and their families with assistance in dealing with the effects of the drought on farmer’s health, both physically and mentally, and to show them how to access financial assistance or support.

On the day, there will be several health professionals attending to offer support and guidance, including two nurses and a rural financial counselling adviser.

The Farmers Wellness Day will be held in conjunction with the Shearing for Kids with Cancer Day, running throughout the day at Barlow’s Shearing Shed at 3380 Bendigo Murchison Road, Wanalta this Friday, July 26.