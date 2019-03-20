Our first three $1,000 winners for 2019

WITH the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway now in full swing, the promotion’s week one winners have been drawn, each scoring a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 Shepparton shopping spree.

Ian Russel from Mooroopna spent $353.70 at Mooroopna Hardware and was the first winner drawn in the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Ian said, “Wow. Are you serious? I am very impressed. Thank you to the GMCU for thinking of the consumers.”

Margaret Opie from Kialla, who spent $11.20 at Finer Fruit was the second winner drawn and when The Adviser called to inform her of her win, Margaret said, “I wasn’t going to enter but Finer Fruit said I should do it.”

Michael Tenace from Shepparton spent $320 at Stephen’s Jewellers and was drawn as the third winner for the first week of the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Michael said, “$1,000…that sounds nice. Thank you very much.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided.

You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser. *For a full list of participating businesses, see page 28 of this edition.