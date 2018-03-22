Our first three lucky $1,000 winners drawn David Lee

WITH the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway now on, the promotion’s week one winners have been drawn, each scoring a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 Shepparton shopping spree.

Anna Feldtman from Shepparton spent $20 at Traffik and was the first winner drawn in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Anna said, “This is great news. I am very happy.”

Lois McCrabb from Kialla, who spent $11.50 at Pandora’s Kitchen was the second winner drawn. Lois said, “That’s great. Thank you so much, I never win anything.”

Elaine Gardner from Colac spent $49.49 at Strandbags and was drawn as the third winner for the first week of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Elaine said, “My daughter lives in Shepparton. Most of my family are there and we come up all the time to shop.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.