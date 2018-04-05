Thursday, April 5, 2018
MOOROOPNA HARDWARE… From left, GMCU loans manager, Rob Chaston, 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway $1,000 week two winner, Lorraine Ray from Murchison, Mooroopna Hardware co-store manager, Joey Campanelli and The Adviser senior advertising representative, Casey Eckel.

Our next winners to be announced next week

David Lee April 4, 2018

DUE to the Easter period, our week three winners of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway will be announced alongside our week four winners in next week’s edition.

Congratulations to all of our winners so far and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser