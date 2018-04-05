Our next winners to be announced next week David Lee

DUE to the Easter period, our week three winners of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway will be announced alongside our week four winners in next week’s edition.

Congratulations to all of our winners so far and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser