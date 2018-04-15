Our week three and four winners David Lee

FAIRLEYS Supa IGA, Finny’s Manchester, T&M Batteries, AOK Healing Centre, Proud Traditional Thai Massage and Hip Pocket Workwear Shepparton are the participating businesses for the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway where the week three and four winners were drawn. Each winner is walking away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 Shepparton shopping spree.

Andrew Oroszvary from Shepparton spent $235 at T&M Batteries and was the first week three winner drawn in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Andrew said, “I don’t usually win anything. You have made my day.”

Anthony Bergamin from Waaia who spent $24.85 at Fairleys Supa IGA was the second week three winner drawn. Anthony said, “How good is that.”

Jolanda Parker from Kialla spent $195.85 at Finny’s Manchester and was drawn as the third winner for the third week of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

Jolanda said, “Oh my goodness. I’ve never won anything, but over the last fortnight I’ve entered and won three things. This is sensational news.”

Andrew O’Donoghue from Shepparton spent $60 at Proud Traditional Thai Massage and was the first week four winner drawn in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Andrew said, “Awesome. That’s great.”

Narelle Kay from Shepparton who spent $19.50 at AOK Healing Centre was the second week four winner drawn. Narelle said, “Are you serious? Thank you. This is amazing.”

Brenda Brooks from Nathalia spent $101.75 at Hip Pocket Workwear Shepparton and was drawn as the third winner for the fourth week of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

Brenda said, “Oh my god. Wow.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.