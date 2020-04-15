Out of work locals finding a job at SPC

With the upswing in production, Australia’s largest canned fruit and vegetables processing company, SPC, is helping re-employ stood down and redundant workers in the Shepparton area to cope with record-breaking production runs at its plant.

The company has hired approximately 100 additional workers to meet increased demand, with many employed after being stood down during the Coronavirus crisis from a broad field of industry sectors.

The new casual and full-time workers are supplementing the plant’s 1,000 strong workforce, who are working on 24 hour shifts after intensive training under tightly controlled health and safety protocols and procedures.