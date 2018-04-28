Out with the old at Shepparton Law Courts David Lee

STAGE Two of the Shepparton Law Courts Precinct development is well underway. Court operations are up and running in the new state-of-the-art facility, and the demolition of the 1980s building is nearing completion.

Court Services Victoria manager capital projects, Veronica Furnier-Tosco said, “The demolition is making way for a beautifully landscaped forecourt that will connect the historic 1930s courthouse with the new building.

“The need to maintain court operations during the construction phase was a big challenge for the project. Phasing the development into two stages and designing an L-shaped building enabled us to build around the two existing buildings while maintaining court services throughout the project,” Ms Furnier-Tosco said.

Stage Two works also comprise the refurbishment of the 1930s courthouse into a Specialist Family Violence Court, which are expected to commence later in the year.