Out with the old at Shepparton Law Courts

STAGE Two of the Shepparton Law Courts Precinct development is well underway. Court operations are up and running in the new state-of-the-art facility, and the demolition of the 1980s building is nearing completion.
Court Services Victoria manager capital projects, Veronica Furnier-Tosco said, “The demolition is making way for a beautifully landscaped forecourt that will connect the historic 1930s courthouse with the new building.
“The need to maintain court operations during the construction phase was a big challenge for the project. Phasing the development into two stages and designing an L-shaped building enabled us to build around the two existing buildings while maintaining court services throughout the project,” Ms Furnier-Tosco said.
Stage Two works also comprise the refurbishment of the 1930s courthouse into a Specialist Family Violence Court, which are expected to commence later in the year.