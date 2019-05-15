Outstanding community support for local CFA

LAST week, Fairley’s Shepparton SUPA IGA gifted the CFA with a cheque for $5,265.88. All funds were raised through the community over the last 12 months and with over 20 years of ongoing support towards the CFA around Australia, IGA is a proud supporter of everything the CFA do for our community.

City of Greater Shepparton Fire Brigade Group manager, Ian Martin was incredibly grateful for the donation.

“We’re in the process of getting a new vehicle to use around the Goulburn Valley, so this money is going to be a huge help to go towards costs for that.