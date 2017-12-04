Outstanding fundraising effort for children’s health David Lee

AN outstanding fundraising effort was made at the GV Health Auxiliary Foundation Dinner on November 14 at The Woolshed, where over $20,000 was raised specifically for children’s diabetes equipment at GV Health.

Helen Hinks and Gay Pogue from the GV Health Auxiliary said, “It was a fantastic evening and everybody enjoyed themselves. One of the most influential women in the AFL, Susan Alberti AC was the guest speaker, who has now been named 2017 Melbournian of the Year.

“We were lucky to have her in the Goulburn Valley. She was so interesting, captivating and informative and shared her personal story of overcoming adversity.

“We’d like to thank our four major sponsors including Hotondo Homes, Metzke & Allen and Anne from Telford Building Systems and the many other smaller donations that went towards the evening being a great success. We were alerted to the need for juvenile diabetes equipment and we thought this was an important need that should be addressed.”