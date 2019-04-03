Over 125 years of local Australian Rules Football

1 of 3

THERE’S absolutely no denying that the Goulburn Valley is filled with footy fanatics. To celebrate the kick-off of the 2019 season, we have decided to take a look back at over 125 years of local football.

The origins of the Goulburn Valley Football League dates back to 1893 and would feature clubs from townships of Kyabram, Shepparton, Mooroopna and Tatura meeting on a Wednesday afternoon to play games. By 1939, the Goulburn Valley Football league decided to change the time of its games to Saturday afternoon.

The Adviser would love to give a special thanks to Lost Shepparton and Shepparton Heritage Centre for their assistance with the photos. To see more classic photos from the region, visit Lost Shepparton on Facebook.