Over 2,000 poppies a fashionable fit

LOCAL resident, Allison Elder is honoured to be able to help raise awareness for the Remembrance Day Poppy Appeal, but what is unique is the way she is doing it. She is donning a dress made of over 2,000 poppies

The dress was made by a-list designer, Helen Manuell of Manuell & Moore, who generously donated over 100 hours of her time and all materials, aside from the actual poppies.

Allison’s involvement in the appeal stems back through generations, with a number of relatives having served, her mum, Fiona, currently working at the Shepparton RSL and Allison herself being a RSL youth volunteer and speaker at Remembrance Day commemorations.

Allison said, “I’m proud to do this. It’s good to be able to represent my family in such a unique way.

“It’s all for a good cause and I am proud to be able to help raise awareness for the importance of the Poppy Appeal.

“Many of the older generation are aware of the importance of the appeal, and I’m hoping that this unique way of raising awareness will reach out to the younger generations and get them involved.”

From mid October, thousands of Poppy Appeal volunteers around the state will be selling the much loved, iconic red poppy to raise funds for current and former service men and women in need.

RSL Victoria appeals manager, Peter Smith said, “The Poppy Appeal is a cause that resonates with all Australians.

“Not only does buying and wearing a poppy show respect for our country’s fallen heroes, it reminds us all that we need to focus on the next generation of men and women who have served Australia, and who may need help finding their feet following their career in the ADF,” Peter said.

Shepparton RSL Sub-Branch president, Bob Wilkie acknowledged the phenomenal commitment shown by the members and volunteers who time and time again, make the Poppy Appeal such a success.

“Year in, year out, our community rallies together to support the Poppy Appeal in the lead up to Remembrance Day. I would like to thank the local community who support our Sub-Branch and wear their poppy in November,” Bob said.

You can do your part to help support the appeal by purchasing a poppy between October 16 and November 10 from SPC Factory Sales, Bunnings Warehouse, Riverside Plaza, Shepparton Marketplace, Target, John Andersons Pharmacy, Fairleys SUPA IGA, Woolworths on Benalla Road, Kmart and Coles on Vaughan Street, Shepparton Saleyards & Café and Woolworths Mooroopna.

History of service in Allison’s family: