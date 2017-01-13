Over 4,000 help see through the New Year in Mooroopna David Lee

ORGANISERS of the Mooroopna New Year’s Eve Festival and local police have expressed their gratitude to the community for another successful Mooroopna New Year’s Eve Festival event, with over 4,000 helping see the New Year in.

Rotary Club of Mooroopna member, Ken Faulkner said, “It was a great night. The crowd picked up by the end of the night and all were very well behaved.

“The entertainment was fantastic and our guest performer, Andrew Wishart, entertained the audience brilliantly along with SMAC and we have had a lot of positive feedback from it.

“Our Kia PE Cerato S draw was won by Don Kendall from Numurkah.

“This year saw another great fireworks display and all in all the club is very happy with the outcome of the evening.”

Greater Shepparton police who were in attendance have applauded the crowd’s behaviour on the evening, with no anti-social behaviour detected and no reported incidents.