Over 7,000 students take 2019 educational journey

WITH school starting again across the region in just a couple of weeks, an estimated 7,400 government school students are set to kick off their 2019 educational journey.

Six hundred preps are gearing up for their first day of primary school, 500 are making the transition from primary school to secondary as year 7 students and 400 will be heading into year 12, meaning 5,900 students will be returning to school in grades 1 to 6 and years 8 to 11.

Minister for Education, James Merlino said, “We’re making sure every student has access to a great local school so they can get a world-class education and the best start in life.

“I wish the 7,400 students heading to school in Greater Shepparton this year all the best.”