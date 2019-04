A SPECIAL event was held last week with 45 people coming together to celebrate Shepparton Foot Clinic’s 35th birthday.

Owner and principal podiatrist, John Head said, “We’ve seen some changes over the years.

“When we started, we were two out of four podiatrists in the region, and we now have seven in our clinic alone.

“We recently extended our building to set us up for the next 35 years which we are looking forward to.”