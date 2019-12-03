Overcoming disability to live life

In celebrating International Day of People with Disability, each year Shepparton Access bring together community partners for a breakfast meeting. This year, Brooke Parsons, a young woman who had her first stroke at the age of 13, a consequence of living with mitral heart prolapse, polycystic ovarian syndrome and hyperglycemia, was the guest speaker. Having the stroke changed her life and her aspirations and her life goals. It has been Brooke’s determination and perseverance which has enabled her to overcome her disabilities, gain employment and co-found the Young Victorian Stroke Group.

For Shepparton Access, the breakfast provides an opportunity to acknowledge and thank their community partners for their extraordinary dedication to breaking down barriers and bringing about social change.

Shepparton Access is a service that helps create pathways into the community and to provide opportunities to each person to increase their quality of life, participate in lifelong learning and to become part of an inclusive community.

For more information, call 5831 6180 or visit www.sheppaccess.com.au.