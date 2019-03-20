Painter primed to pick up pieces at America’s Moto GP

YOU may know him from his teaching days at Wanganui Park Secondary College or through his radio segment on OneFM, but what you may not know is that local resident, John Painter is a keen motorbike and Moto GP fanatic. In fact, being involved in the superbike scene at Phillip Island for 18 years has just landed John the opportunity to travel to America to take up position on the track as a track marshal.

On Thursday, April 11, John will report to the circuit for the Moto GP ‘Circuit of the Americas’ in Austin, Texas where he will meet other track marshals and then on Friday it will be his time to shine, taking up position alongside the track.

As part of his duties, John will be responsible for picking up the pieces if anybody crashes on his corner.

John said, “I’ve been involved in Moto GP and superbikes in Australia for many years and I also have a level four Motorcycle Australia Officials Licence.

“During the world superbikes event in February I was speaking with a representative of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and I asked what the Circuit of the Americas was like and she said that they were looking for people and suggested I have a look. I looked into it, applied and was accepted.

“To be able to experience how it is all done in another country is something I am looking forward to.

“It will be a huge and unique experience.”