Paramedics urge parents to never leave kids in cars Nicholise Garner

AMBULANCE Victoria is warning parents never to leave their kids in a car following new data released last week. Ambulance Victoria figures show paramedics were called to 1562 cases for kids left in cars last year, with close to 80 percent of cases involving a toddler. From these calls, 15 kids were treated and transported to hospital.

State health commander, Paul Holman said that people still didn’t seem to understand the deadly risks involved in leaving a child in a hot car. “It is never OK to leave a child in a car. Even if you’re just ducking into the shops – you might get distracted or bump into someone you know and time can tick away much quicker than you realise,” Mr Holman said.

“Given how much education there is about the dangers of leaving children in cars, it is disappointing that some people still decide to take that risk.” Mr Holman said that while some of the 1562 cases paramedics were called to for kids left in cars last year was an accident, the danger to the child still remained. “That’s 1562 too many,” Mr Holman said.

“Some of these cases were accidents, while others appear to be deliberate. Regardless of if it is an accident or a deliberate decision the risks are the same. It doesn’t have to be a scorching hot day for the car to quickly heat up.

‘Tests by Ambulance Victoria have found that even on a 29 degree day the inside of a car can reach 44 degrees within 10 minutes and hit 60 degrees within 20 minutes.

“You wouldn’t get out of the car after shopping and leave your ice cream in the back seat, so why would you leave your children there?”

Mr Holman urged parents to be mindful and keep their keys in their hand while they are getting children and shopping, in and out of the car.