While the shopping heats up for Christmas, parking within the Shepparton CBD naturally intensifies, with complimentary parking in place, it has shown itself to be a boost to local trade without the pressure of not having paid for the time needed.

Traders along Fryer St have a positive feel about it. Tracey Miles, at Millers Clothing said, “People are liking it. They still have to think about the times but they are liking it.”

The streets are busy. It is that time of the year. “It has boosted the morale of shoppers. They are not having to rush back to fill the meter,” said Bernie Hurren, owner of Aussie Disposal. “They may have to walk around the corner but if they were in one of the outlying shopping malls, they would walk the same distance as they do here. The atmosphere is good, I think if it is extended it will activate the centre.”

The complimentary parking periods runs from December 1 to January 31, 2020. People parking in the CBD however need to be aware that timed parking limits still apply.