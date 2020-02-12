Parking trial big success

1 of 3

Chamber survey shows

A comprehensive parking survey conducted following the two month complimentary parking trial in Shepparton during December and January has been an overwhelming success according to the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president, John Anderson, said the survey showed both shoppers and businesses received relief for not having to pay for car parking. “It was a reprieve for 1000s of shoppers and not just for financial reasons, but also taking the stress out of shopping. The Chamber feels it has had a very positive effect on shopping in Shepparton.” It has brought many people back to the CBD,” John said.

The independently conducted survey which was carried out in December and January included 167 businesses and 200 shoppers. “During the trial, there was very strong anecdotal evidence it was successful, however the Chamber wanted actual evidence of the trial’s success or otherwise, John said.

The parking trial was an initiative of the Chamber in conjunction with Council.

The survey results have been provided to Council for their appraisal.

Key statistics from the survey are: