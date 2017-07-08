Partial mall opening on the cards David Lee

PLANS for a trial opening of the Maude Street Mall to traffic are under way with hope that construction could commence by mid next year, with council potentially to place further ‘activation’ options on hold in the interim.

A tender for the options went out last week for the potential to open the mall, with $250,000 being set aside for conceptual designs and $500,000 that was set aside for activation and other improvements possibly being needed for the trial opening. After the tender process closes on July 19, council may look at appointing a contractor in September this year, and unless there is a major hurdle will look at shovel movement possibly taking place in the second quarter of next year.

Measurements for pedestrian usage of the mall are going to begin being conducted from this week through the use of the CCTV network, which will measure the current mall usage.

There is also the possibility of a free timed parking trial in the CBD, which is expected to be discussed in the coming months.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Investment Attraction, Geraldine Christou said, “I think that the tender process will attract a lot of interest and we are looking forward to seeing some great proposals.

“The Spiire options for activating the mall have been put on hold for now until we measure the effectiveness of the trial opening of the mall to traffic.

“The trial will include a partial opening from Fryers Street through to Stewart Street.

“We will also be carrying out a survey with traders and consumers to determine the success of the trial.

“When we got the 50/50 results back from the recent consultation period we carried out for opening the mall to traffic, it was the lobbying from stakeholders, traders and chamber who asked for the trial to be undertaken that has made council decide to move ahead with it.”

Fryers Street trader and Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry board member, Wendy Crow, Wyndham Street trader and CBD Revitalisation Sub Committee chair, John Anderson and mall trader, Craig Blizzard said, “Although not all of us are mall traders, we have a vested interest in the success of Shepparton’s CBD.

“Nothing can stay still forever. Just like your home, a CBD needs to evolve and adapt with time.

“The city and retail have changed dramatically over the last 20 years, so there is a need for it to be changed.

“We can’t wait to see it happen.”