Partnership helps institute continue growth David Lee

A RELATIONSHIP and the foresight between two locals that has been strong throughout decades has helped toward the success of the National Institute of Integrative Medicine in Melbourne (NIIM).

Local philanthropist, Peter Copulos has had a strong and keen interest in supporting medicine for many years, which is evident locally through his involvement in the Peter Copulos Wellness Centre on Graham Street, but it was his partnership with former local, Professor Avni Sali that helped to create and grow the NIIM, and Mr Copulos’ continuous donations are helping to see the institute stay at the forefront of modern medicine.

Professor Sali said, “NIIM is a charitable institute. It is a very large clinic, which supports our academic work with our research and teaching area and it is the continuous funding we receive from people like Peter that help us continue the work we are doing to help others.

“Because what we were doing was different it made things difficult to gain support.

“When we first started just over 10 years ago, I needed to get supporters in order to find a property.

“Initially my biggest hurdle was to get a group of people to help but Peter, Rupert Murdoch’s sister and a few others came on board to be owners of the building, which was really huge to be able to get that going. We’ve now moved to quite a substantial building.

“I know that I have the support from Peter and that if I really had a need for something that I can contact him. I know that he would be supportive in what we want to do, which is really very good of him to do that.

“Integrative medicine will replace all existing medicine eventually because it looks at all areas and aspects relating to health.

“It’s these sorts of things are appealing to Peter and others supporting us.

“We have expanded to the Gold Coast and there are plans to open in Sydney, which is exciting for NIIM.”

Mr Copulos said, “I recently donated $20,000 to the NIIM, which is something I have been doing for the last seven years to help support Avni and his enterprise.

“I’ve known the Sali family from the late 50s and I went to school with some of them. Got involved with Avni Sali about the time he left Swinburne University when he was completing research on Integrated Medicine. Approximately 10 years ago I was visiting his Bell Street operation for consultation on supplements and while I was visiting on one particular occasion about nine years ago he said he would like to open an integrated medicine building in Melbourne to continue his research on integrated medicine.

“I gave it some thought and discussed it with my family at the time and then I agreed to pursue premises for the operation in Melbourne. We began inspecting premises and after about two years we came across a building that was coming up for auction. We went to the auction and ended up the highest bidder.

“The owner was still considering our bid, so I decided to leave the auction and asked the agent to let me know if the owner had accepted our bid. After about 15 minutes I called the agent who told me that the owner had accepted a lower bid from another party.

“We were very disappointed. I spoke with Avni and he said it was a terrific building and good location, so the next day I found out who the new purchaser was and made an appointment to see him to see if we could make a deal to acquire the building. After long negotiations, I ended up offering $100,000 over the price he had paid for the building and he agreed.

“There were a lot of renovations that we had to undertake to get the building up to the standard of a medical centre. We operated there for approximately five years and then began looking for a larger premises in Burwood, which was closer to the city. Now the institute has over 30 doctors working there in a first class facility worth over $10M.

“Avni is doing a terrific job with the institute. I’ve always supported him and am pleased to continue doing so.”