Party under the night Skky

Having undergone a major facelift in September 2019, SKKY Bar and Lounge has become a popular venue offering a VIP-style experience to partygoers as soon as you walk through the doors.

Boasting two levels and four rooms, including a cocktail bar and rooftop garden, SKKY Bar and Lounge have plenty of space to dance the night away, and the tunes to get your body moving too.

With a range of local DJs, and special guest performances from artists and DJs such as British superstar, Jay Sean, the lounge is your next destination for an amazing night out with friends.

SKKY Bar and Lounge have also recently put together a local talent night on Friday where budding artists are given an opportunity to perform in a real club setting in front of a real crowd.

Check out their Facebook page for upcoming events and more information, or plan your next night out and visit SKKY Bar and Lounge on the corner of Wyndham Street and Fryers Street (across from the ANZ Bank) in Shepparton.