Pauline receives letter from the Queen

Maintaining the style she developed from years working in the rag trade, Pauline Muirhead looked every bit the doyenne among friends and family as she celebrated her one hundredth birthday.

Growing up in Carag Carag, then to Melbourne for some years, before returning back to Shepparton, Pauline has lived a full life and managed a number of achievements and jobs throughout. Beginning with her daughter Lesley Wells who, with her husband Reg, have provided Pauline with four grandkids, who in turn have given her six great grandchildren.

When asked how it felt to reach one hundred “It is no different to when I was ninety three. I used to love dancing but I’m not doing it any more.” Her birthday was on Saturday when as tradition would have it, she received a letter from the Queen.

For the past four years Pauline has resided at Park Villa in Tatura. It was the staff there who put on the small party for a lovely lady. As pointed out by the staff, it was a younger Pauline who was at the start of Home Alone, an annual event in Shepparton that enables single people to come together at Christmas time.

In saying a few words, “I hope to see everyone at the same time next year.”

From the staff at The Adviser, we wish her many happy returns of the day.