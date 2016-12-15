Paying back to the locals Editor

FAIRLEYS SUPA IGA North ‘Shop N Win’ promotion has just finished, with 31 lucky shoppers winning their grocery spend back in equal value vouchers. The grand total paid back was a massive $5,237.

The competition ran from November 9 and finished on December 11.

The shoppers were Community Rewards members with a “Registered Key Tag,” which qualified for them to enter the fantastic grocery give away promotion at Fairleys SUPA IGA.

Some of the lucky winners received hundreds of dollars back in vouchers and with Christmas just around the corner the timing was perfect. After spending a whopping $428.32 on groceries, lucky winner, Duncan Newham must have thought all of his Christmas’s had come at once when he received the amount back in vouchers.

This promotion was a great way to thank customers and reward Fairleys SUPA IGA Community Rewards tag holders for their contribution to the $180,000 they have helped raise for the community over the past few years.

Fairleys SUPA IGA also offered a major prize draw of an Atomik Feral 110cc quad bike, which was won by lucky local, Craig Martin.