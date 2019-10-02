Peep the new plaque before you embark

DURING World War I, the Mooroopna Train Station was a crucial Australian landmark. At the time, all available canned fruit from the region was loaded on to trains at Mooroopna, commencing a long journey to Europe to feed service personnel.

Originally constructed in 1881 at a cost of 599 pounds, the old station building also played a pivotal role in helping establish the fruit industry in the local area, helping regional growers transport their products to Melbourne and Sydney.

In January last year, a suspicious fire destroyed the historic train station building, leaving those travelling via train to Melbourne without appropriate shelter and the town of Mooroopna mourning the loss of their 107-year-old building.

Following the deployment of an interim shelter at the station, the Victoria Government has delivered the installation of a new, heritage-style shelter to cater for passengers travelling on V/Line services.

Yesterday, the new shelter was officially opened with a complimentary plaque, which traces the station’s journey from the original construction in 1881 to its current form. Designed by the Historical Society of Mooroopna, the new plaque reminds locals and travellers alike of the station’s rich history.