Perfect balance of education and fun

STUDENTS are encouraged to tumble, flip, balance and juggle at Shepparton ACE Secondary College, with students honing their skills during regular sessions held by Westside Circus.

On Monday, Year 7 and 8 students set up a range of circus activities, including unicycles, balancing boards and a landing mat with a trampoline. Students would balance, bounce, spin and tumble, honing their skills and gaining confidence.

Shepparton ACE College provides a safe, supportive learning environment for those students experiencing difficulty in education. The college provides an exciting range of courses and educational opportunities for youth and adults in Greater Shepparton.

Shepparton ACE College principal, Bronwyn Rose said, “Circus training improves teamwork, communication and social skills in a fun environment. We are pleased to be able to offer this to our new Year 7 and Year 8 students.”

Recently, Shepparton ACE College student-turned-mentor, Adam Eleftheriou took his newfound skills to Sweden to teach circus skills, drama and creativity in an afterschool program.

Shepparton ACE College campus is located at 130 Rowe Street, Shepparton. For further information, visit their website at www.sheppartonace.com.au or call 5831 4029.