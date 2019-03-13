PERI-PERI exciting renovation completed

SOMETHING especially spicy has been happening down at Nando’s Shepparton, with their newly renovated restaurant and revamped menu ready to be enjoyed by all.

Nando’s Shepparton now boasts a freshened interior to match their deliciously fresh food. Diners can now enjoy their feast outside the restaurant in Nando’s fantastic, newly added and fully licenced outdoor seating area.

Recently, salads have been added to their flavour-filled menu, offering delicious and healthy alternatives for diners alongside their fine range of burgers, wraps, chips, ribs, paella, flame-grilled PERI-PERI chicken and much more.

Nando’s can provide any of these tasty meals for catering for your next sporting event, family function, business meeting, birthday party – whatever the occasion, consider calling Nando’s to help heat up your party!

For more information, call into Nando’s in Fraser Lane (Maude Street Mall), Shepparton, phone 5829 9742 or visit online at www.nandos.com.au

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Nando’s is a participating business in the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.