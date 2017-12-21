Pillow Talk offer new kid’s collection Nicholise Garner

WITH practicality and style in mind, Pillow Talk has today expanded their offering with the release of their brand-new KIDS by Pillow Talk collection. Designed for kids, by mums, Pillow Talk’s new collection of kids quilt cover sets, cushions, rugs, lamps and more has been designed and curated by a team of in-house artists and is intended to grow with children from their first bed until they hit double digits.

A key focus of the collection has been on ensuring it can seamlessly fit into the décor of the entire home. With soft colour palettes and sophisticated yet fun hand-drawn prints, the collection appeals to parents as much as their children. Many of the quilt cover sets are also reversible to ensure they have the most longevity possible!

With six children between them, the collection’s designers, Kylie O’Loughlin and Tori Bishop understand what parents and kids want from their bedroom décor and ensured each piece was durable, easy to care for, but also on-trend and fun. The collection is very well coordinated to make it easy to style a bedroom with multiple beds.

A standout piece in the collection, and the perfect gift for children and grandchildren this Christmas, is the Fairy Tale Quilt Cover Gift Box Set. The hand-drawn quilt cover took over two weeks to design and features an intricate story of fairies and forest animals. Included in the gift box set is a colouring-in poster and story book, written by co-owner and managing director of Pillow Talk, Heath Goddard, which tells the stories of the characters featured on the quilt cover!

View the entire KIDS by Pillow Talk collection in this look book – http://blog.pillowtalk.com.au/kids-lookbook/. As Australia’s favourite bed linen specialists for 40 years, Pillow Talk is proud to introduce this stunning new collection, just in time for Santa! Visit Pillow Talk at 290 Benalla Road, Shepparton.