Pizza with a purpose adding to $34M new aged care facility David Lee

WHEN Kruz Patel took over the old Eagle Boys Pizza franchise in Shepparton, he saw the opportunity to donate some of his profits to local charities.

For the month of October, Shepparton Pizzas ran a promotion for Shepparton Villages where every specially printed voucher redeemed at Shepparton Pizzas ensure a percentage of the sale went back to Shepparton Villages.

Shepparton Villages CEO, Kerri Rivett said, “We are very grateful to Kruz and the team at Shepparton Pizzas. Every single cent we receive from the smallest of donation through to the more significant helps us to provide amazing infrastructure and care for Shepparton’s aged.”

Kruz said the promotional takings for October were around $1,500 and he was on hand to donate 10 percent of that back to Shepparton Villages this week.