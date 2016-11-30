Plan launched to tackle drug and alcohol impact David Lee

APPROXIMATELY 4,800 people across the Goulburn Valley consume alcohol at a high risk rate, 27.7 percent of local men and 20.8 percent of women smoke and cannabis is the most commonly used illicit drug. These are just some of the statistics that will be tackled by a combined effort between a consortium of local service providers, who launched the Goulburn Valley Alcohol and other Drugs Services Plan 2015-2018.

The plan outlines 30 areas for action, which will be implemented by multiple agencies to prevent and reduce the adverse impact of alcohol and other drugs on the health and wellbeing of people from communities in the municipalities of Greater Shepparton, Mitchel Shire, Moira Shire, Murrindindi Shire and Strathbogie Shire.

The development of the plan was led by the Goulburn Valley Alcohol and Drug Service, a consortium led by GV Health, Odyssey House Victoria and Salvocare and supported by an advisory network including ACSO, Primary Care Connect, NEXUS Primary Health, Rumbalara Aboriginal Cooperative Ltd, University of Melbourne Department of Rural Health, LaTrobe University Rural Health School, Murray Primary Health Network and community members.

GV Health Community and Integrated Care executive director, Leigh Rhode said, the implementation of this plan will continue to strengthen relationships between alcohol and other drug services in the community to help minimise the harms associated with alcohol and drug use.

“This plan focuses on taking actions that will help prevent ongoing harm and increase access to family support, residential withdrawal/detox and therapeutic day rehabilitation services within the Goulburn Valley.

“A change in culture and attitude towards drinking, smoking and using other drugs can only be achieved with the support of the broader community,” Ms Rhode said.

To find out more about how to get involved, visit www.gvhealth.org.au/services/alcohol-and-drug-service