Planning for future fire danger

Dear Editor,

May I compliment Shelley Scoullar on her letter to the editor Our Nation in Crisis Adviser 15-01-20.

She has hit the nail on the head!

Hopefully the bushfire crisis will galvanise those in authority to act to reduce future fire danger. However; given the past track record there are doubts as to whether real input and positive results will be achieved.

The current crisis has been coming for many years from the time the nation shrank from fuel reduction.

The Aborigines knew how to manipulate fire and how to farm with it and with their experience covering thousands of years in the bush and not the concrete jungle, I believe they should be represented in any special committees or inquiries.

Yours faithfully,

G.J.C. Adams,

Chilton Foliat, England.