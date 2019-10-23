Play in the dirt

Gardening is perhaps the slowest of the performing arts but with over 142 gardens to manage, the gardening team at Kensington Gardens are constantly on the move.

As you drive into the village, it is difficult not to notice how well maintained each of the gardens are kept. Ian, Peter and Bailey have become a fixture across the estate, cutting lawns, trimming edges and hedges and generally keeping the place look like a million dollars.

While the gardeners do the heavy work, residents still get to plan out and maintain their own spot of paradise. One of the more delightful things about a garden is the anticipation it provides. A home at Kensington Gardens offers that anticipation.