Police arrest men following drug seizures in Kialla, Mooroopna and Moe

SHEPPARTON Divisional Tasking Unit officers have arrested two men and seized over 300 cannabis plants after executing drug warrants in Kialla, Mooroopna and Moe.

Investigators executed a warrant on Gordon Drive in Kialla yesterday afternoon at 2:30pm where they allegedly located over 100 mature cannabis plants growing in a sophisticated hydroponic set-up.

A 40-year-old Sunshine man was arrested at the address and has been charged with traffic and cultivate a commercial quantity of cannabis. He was remanded overnight and was expected to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A second warrant was executed on a Mooroopna house on Kalimna Drive just after 7am where officers located approximately 100 mature plants.

No arrests were made at the Mooroopna address.

As part of the operation, a third warrant was executed in Moe by Morwell Divisional Response Unit officers on a Rubery Street address this morning where approximately 130 cannabis plants were allegedly located.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old Sunshine man at the address who is currently being interviewed by police.