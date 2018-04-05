Police investigate Corio Street fire David Lee

SHEPPARTON Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fire at a local fruit business, which occurred on March 1 on Corio Street.

Emergency services were called to the building in the early hours of Thursday, March 1 after a passer-by noticed the building was on fire.

Local CFA units attended and extinguished the fire which caused moderate damage to the premises.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or suspicious vehicles in the area prior to the fire.

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit, Detective Senior Constable Jeffrey Wren said that they are investigating the cause of the fire and are still to determine if it is suspicious or not.

“As with all fires or any investigation for that matter, we keep an open mind and explore all avenues of inquiry.

“This fire may not be suspicious but until we can confirm that it will remain an on-going investigation.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire or anyone who may have any information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au