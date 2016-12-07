Police on the beat to secure the unguarded David Lee

BICYCLE and car owners who leave their property unprotected in the Shepparton area may soon receive a not-so-subtle reminder of the need to guard their belongings.

From now until mid-December, Shepparton Police will be patrolling the region and leaving “Remove it, Lock it or Lose it” notices on unprotected cars and bikes as part of Operation Unguarded.

The operation follows a recent rise in the number of thefts from motor vehicles where the victim’s car was left unlocked.

Over the past 12 months, Shepparton police have also seen a rise in unsecured bicycles being stolen.

Shepparton Police crime prevention officer, Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said many thieves were opportunistic and had no issues taking advantage of people who leave their valuables unguarded.

“Unlocked doors and open windows make a thief’s job very easy.

“Even if a car door is locked, any valuables which are clearly visible are likely to entice a thief to break into that vehicle.

“Proactively locking cars, keeping valuables out of sight and parking vehicles in garages or well-lit areas are vital steps in deterring criminals.”

Leading Senior Constable Gibson said bicycle owners also needed to be mindful of protecting their two-wheel transports.

“Always lock up your bike, even at home, and if you need to leave your bicycle outside, lock it to a fixed object like a parking meter or permanent bike rack.

“Engraving your bike with your licence number is a sure-fire way for you to be able to identify your bike in the event it is stolen and recovered,” Leading Senior Constable Gibson said.