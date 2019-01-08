Police on the hunt for man following NSW shooting

A POLICE helicopter has been circling the Shepparton area today on the lookout for a man who may have been travelling from New South Wales toward the Shepparton area.

About 9:30am today (Tuesday, January 8), a Holden Commodore was travelling north on the Cobb Highway, north of Mathoura, when a shot was fired from a small grey coloured hatchback, as it was overtaking the Commodore.

The shot pierced the Commodore’s rear-passenger door.

The Commodore then fled and the incident was reported to police from Murray River Police District.

The damaged vehicle was seized and inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the Cobb Highway between Echuca and Deniliquin, between 8:30am and 10:30am, and who may have dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.